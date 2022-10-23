Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €40.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.18) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.50 ($41.33) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Bechtle Stock Performance

BC8 opened at €33.78 ($34.47) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15. Bechtle has a 52-week low of €32.57 ($33.23) and a 52-week high of €69.56 ($70.98). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €38.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.50.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

