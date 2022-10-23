Barclays Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €57.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €57.00 ($58.16) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on 1COV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on Covestro in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) target price on Covestro in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on Covestro in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of 1COV opened at €35.94 ($36.67) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.59. Covestro has a 52-week low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a 52-week high of €58.48 ($59.67). The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

