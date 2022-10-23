Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani expects that the utilities provider will earn ($0.29) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clean Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clean Energy Fuels’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CLNE. StockNews.com lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. Clean Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $97.22 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

