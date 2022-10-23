KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $5.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.02. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $107.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.30 and its 200 day moving average is $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

