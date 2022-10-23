EpicQuest Education Group International Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Rating) – Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of EpicQuest Education Group International in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year. The consensus estimate for EpicQuest Education Group International’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Get EpicQuest Education Group International alerts:

EpicQuest Education Group International Price Performance

Shares of EEIQ stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63.

EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency educational programming services for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career training college.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EpicQuest Education Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.