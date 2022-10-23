FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bruker in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bruker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Bruker has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $87.22.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.94 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

