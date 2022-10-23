FY2022 EPS Estimates for Danaos Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Danaos in a report issued on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $33.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $33.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Danaos’ current full-year earnings is $27.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $32.55 EPS.

Get Danaos alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaos in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Danaos Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Danaos has a 1 year low of $52.73 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.92 million for the quarter. Danaos had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 81.06%.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Danaos in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.