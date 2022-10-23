FY2022 EPS Estimates for FB Financial Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.07. The consensus estimate for FB Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $37.32 on Friday. FB Financial has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $48.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.02.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 148,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter worth $396,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the second quarter worth $7,844,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 19.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.