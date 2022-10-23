Analysts Offer Predictions for FuelCell Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell expects that the energy company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FuelCell Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 118.26%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $11.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 26.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 256.4% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

