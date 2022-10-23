Halliburton to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $2.00 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.69.

Halliburton stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.08. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,761,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 915,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,142,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,823,340,000 after purchasing an additional 377,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,246,045 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,669,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $677,566,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

