Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

HCSG opened at $13.26 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 318.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $69,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

