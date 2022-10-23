Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hang Seng Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Hang Seng Bank’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.
Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. Hang Seng Bank has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
