Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.72. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IBKR. Barclays lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $76.67 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $1,135,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,627,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,393,799.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

