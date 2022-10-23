FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $47.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $1,510,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 412.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $4,187,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

