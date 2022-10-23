FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stepan Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Stepan in a research report issued on Thursday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $7.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.03. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Stepan had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $719.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Stepan Trading Up 2.2 %

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SCL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE SCL opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $91.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Stepan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,836.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.24, for a total transaction of $60,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $46,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $247,287. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stepan by 187.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Stepan by 306.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Stepan by 13.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stepan by 55.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Articles

