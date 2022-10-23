Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Phillips 66’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phillips 66 in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $17.94 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $17.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.94 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $100.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $67.08 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

