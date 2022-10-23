Wedbush Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.25. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

PACW opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.29 and a 52 week high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 39.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,977,000 after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.