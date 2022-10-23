FY2022 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings of $10.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.65. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.19 per share.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.19.

Netflix stock opened at $289.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

