PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PageGroup in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for PageGroup’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PageGroup’s FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get PageGroup alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded PageGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

PageGroup Price Performance

About PageGroup

OTCMKTS:MPGPF opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. PageGroup has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

(Get Rating)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.