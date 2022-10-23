Brown & Brown (BRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brown & Brown to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.1 %

BRO opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $435,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 13.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $302,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.13.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

