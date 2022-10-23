Dynex Capital (DX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, October 24th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 254.84% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dynex Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $519.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DX shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

In other Dynex Capital news, CFO Robert S. Colligan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,961.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $48,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynex Capital during the second quarter valued at $15,107,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 916,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 27,752 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 3,181.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 492,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

