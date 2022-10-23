Texas Instruments (TXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 guidance at $2.23-2.51 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 3.9 %

TXN stock opened at $159.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.34. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 2,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 72.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

