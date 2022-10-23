Albany International (AIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect Albany International to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Albany International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.30-$3.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.30-3.60 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.27 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $86.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Albany International has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $97.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.76.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albany International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,431,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,080,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.