iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 25,037 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,524% compared to the average volume of 954 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 3,218.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 996,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after buying an additional 966,860 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,375,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,535,000 after buying an additional 674,542 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 418,468.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 611,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after buying an additional 610,964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 937.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 456,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 412,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 584,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 313,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.86. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $24.82.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

