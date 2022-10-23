Trinity Industries (TRN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Trinity Industries has set its FY22 guidance at $0.90-1.10 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trinity Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TRN opened at $23.33 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $20.94 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.27.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 53.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 71.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRN. Stephens increased their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Featured Stories

