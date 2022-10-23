Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARI opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 38.24 and a quick ratio of 38.25. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.74%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 123.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

