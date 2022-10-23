Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $64.73 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a 1 year low of $61.16 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.18 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $100,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,586.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III sold 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $662,648.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,212.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,579,000 after acquiring an additional 57,283 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,539,000 after acquiring an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,410,000 after acquiring an additional 302,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after acquiring an additional 173,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

