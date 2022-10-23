Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €241.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RI. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($203.06) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.04) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($173.47) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €206.00 ($210.20) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €172.35 ($175.87) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €186.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €185.43. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a one year high of €136.25 ($139.03).

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

