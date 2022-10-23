Fortis (TSE:FTS) PT Lowered to C$57.00 at Scotiabank

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortis to C$62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$59.21.

FTS stock opened at C$51.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42. Fortis has a 52-week low of C$48.45 and a 52-week high of C$65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9600001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

