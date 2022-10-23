PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at TD Securities

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.90 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.30 on Thursday. PRO Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.30.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

