Boston Properties (BXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect Boston Properties to post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Boston Properties has set its Q3 guidance at $1.86-1.88 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.48-7.53 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average is $94.72. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised Boston Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.