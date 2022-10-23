Premier Financial (PFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $73.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.97 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 32.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Premier Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Premier Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

PFC stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $978.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.70%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Premier Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the first quarter worth $316,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

