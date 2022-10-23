Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Pi Financial cut their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Maverix Metals Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of CVE MMX opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$5.82. The company has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.76.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

