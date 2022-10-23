Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$22.50.
Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.
