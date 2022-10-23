National Bankshares Lowers GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$47.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GFL. CIBC cut their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
