TD Securities Lowers StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SVI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.42. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,445.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$476,677.73. Insiders bought a total of 283,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,988 in the last quarter.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

