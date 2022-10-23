First BanCorp. (FBP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect First BanCorp. to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $227.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.93 million. On average, analysts expect First BanCorp. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $16.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,251.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,251.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,904.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,000 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,862 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the first quarter worth about $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,864,000 after buying an additional 719,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after buying an additional 544,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 46.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,085,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,237,000 after buying an additional 342,076 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

