Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Issued By Cormark

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion.

BCE Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.79.

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$58.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE has a twelve month low of C$55.66 and a twelve month high of C$74.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77.

BCE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.33%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

