Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Issued By Cormark

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2022

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued on Thursday, October 20th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.85 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$66.79.

BCE Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BCE stock opened at C$58.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE has a twelve month low of C$55.66 and a twelve month high of C$74.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77.

BCE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.33%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.