Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on OR. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.88.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$14.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.39. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$63.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.45%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

