Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI) Insider Nicholas Paris Purchases 436,500 Shares

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (LON:DCI – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Paris acquired 436,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £17,460 ($21,097.15).

Nicholas Paris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, Nicholas Paris acquired 33,487 shares of Dolphin Capital Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £1,339.48 ($1,618.51).

Dolphin Capital Investors Stock Performance

Shares of DCI opened at GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.22. Dolphin Capital Investors Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.50 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 2.50.

About Dolphin Capital Investors

Dolphin Capital Investors Limited (the ‘Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands (‘BVIs') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in south-east Europe and managed by Dolphin Capital Partners Limited (the ‘Investment Manager'), an independent private equity management firm that specializes in real estate investments, primarily in south-east Europe.

