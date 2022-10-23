Analysts Issue Forecasts for Constellation Software Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Constellation Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn $18.44 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $85.09 per share.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$15.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$16.61 by C($0.81). The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion.

CSU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,458.33.

CSU opened at C$1,881.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$39.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1,970.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,995.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,783.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,385.80.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cunningham purchased 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1,836.96 per share, with a total value of C$73,478.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,985,753.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

