Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CBGPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Investec upgraded Close Brothers Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,240 ($14.98) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,100 ($13.29) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,170.00.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $41.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56.

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 7.01%.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

