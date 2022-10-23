Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,365 ($64.83) to GBX 5,000 ($60.42) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,850.00.

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $64.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $46.01.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

