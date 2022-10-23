Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Evolution Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Evolution Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Evolution Mining stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. Evolution Mining has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.44.
Evolution Mining Company Profile
Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.
