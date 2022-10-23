Credit Suisse Group Trims Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Target Price to GBX 418

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 498 ($6.02) to GBX 418 ($5.05) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt lowered Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Auto Trader Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.20) to GBX 528 ($6.38) in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $616.20.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

ATDRY stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

