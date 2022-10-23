AltaGas (TSE:ALA) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at National Bankshares

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALA has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on AltaGas to C$32.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$33.54.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$24.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.86. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$24.04 and a 1-year high of C$31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.35.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.93%.

In related news, Director Jeremy Jason Weatherhead sold 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.80, for a total value of C$35,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,220.80.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

