Societe Generale Raises Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Price Target to €37.00

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Societe Generale from €34.00 ($34.69) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BCUCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brunello Cucinelli from €34.00 ($34.69) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Brunello Cucinelli from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $37.85.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

