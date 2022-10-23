Scotiabank Cuts Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target to C$14.50

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Anaergia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANRGF opened at $6.69 on Thursday. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.