Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.59.

XBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.15 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.50 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$1.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Xebec Adsorption Stock Performance

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$0.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.02. Xebec Adsorption has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.49. The company has a market cap of C$78.91 million and a PE ratio of -2.48.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption ( TSE:XBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$44.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$47.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.