Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.44.

NSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$14.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC cut their price target on Nomad Royalty from C$11.60 to C$8.80 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$594.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.34 and a 12 month high of C$11.04.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

